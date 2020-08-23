LYDIA NEUWIRTH

Lydia went to meet her maker and her beloved late husband Elmer on Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a short battle with the corona virus. Lydia met the love of her life Elmer Neuwirth and was married in 1952. They had two children and lived their entire married life farming grapes and raisins on their ranch in the Biola area. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. After Elmer passed in 2009, she went to live in the Autumn Ridge facility in Kerman where she spent her last years being well taken care of by the staff. Lydia is survived by her son Gerald and his wife Teresa; daughter Charlene and husband Tim; grandsons, Chris Neuwirth, Brian Neuwirth and Brandon Sims and 5 great-grandchildren. There will be a private family burial service. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292

