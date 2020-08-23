1/1
LYDIA NEUWIRTH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LYDIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lydia went to meet her maker and her beloved late husband Elmer on Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a short battle with the corona virus. Lydia met the love of her life Elmer Neuwirth and was married in 1952. They had two children and lived their entire married life farming grapes and raisins on their ranch in the Biola area. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. After Elmer passed in 2009, she went to live in the Autumn Ridge facility in Kerman where she spent her last years being well taken care of by the staff. Lydia is survived by her son Gerald and his wife Teresa; daughter Charlene and husband Tim; grandsons, Chris Neuwirth, Brian Neuwirth and Brandon Sims and 5 great-grandchildren. There will be a private family burial service. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
5592689292
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved