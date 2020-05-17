Lydia Phoebe Rana was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on August 27, 1929 to Italian parents from the Campania region of Italy. Lee parents, Giuseppe and Marianna started the East Springfield Flower Shop where all 5 children grew up growing flowers in their green houses and making arrangements. Lee, as everyone called her, was one of 5 Siblings who have preceded her in death; Mary, Carl, Ruth and Sarah. She came to California to visit friends when she met the man who would become her husband and raise a family. That was in 1949 when future husband Moe Rana, was visiting his brother Peter who was in a new venture call the Italian Kitchen Pizzeria. The family always thought it funny that they met 3000 miles away when they both only lived some 52 miles from each other in Massachusetts. Lee was not only a homemaker, but a professional florist and worked during some of the busiest times in the year for several florists in the Fresno area and her favorite was Lou Gentiles Flower Basket. Lee was Dosen at the Chaffee Zoo and worked closely at time with Dr. Paul Chaffee when animals were allowed on field trips to schools. But her favorite career was at Ginsberg School as a kitchen assistant. She loved those kids and visa-versa where no one was allowed to get out of line, including staff. Lydia gets to go see Moe now after 66 years of marriage and a family to be proud of. Lydia is survived by her three boys and families, Paul Rana & Margaret Motley of Big Fork, Montana, Carl Rana & Carla Stefanelli-Rana of Fresno, Ca. Steve Rana & Mary Wright-Rana. Grandchildren Cale Rana, Toren and Jen Rana, Great Grandchildren Remi and Hailee Rana all residing in Washington State. Nieces and Nephews and their spouses Delores and Jim McClune, Paul and Terry Rana and Christine and Mark Robinson all of Fresno. Gracie Cucurulo, Frank Scaglione, Phil & Frank Raffa of Virginia, New York and Massachusetts respectfully. Many thanks go to Dycora Transitional Health of Sanger and their remarkable staff that took so very good care of Lee and to Ramona Speer, who watched over Mom and visited her the most. The Rana Family thanks you from the bottom of our hearts. In lieu of flowers and if anyone wishes to donate a prayer or funds please do so to the Alzheimer Research Foundation. There will be a small private family service to say good bye and to rejoin with Moe.

