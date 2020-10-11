Lynda Elizabeth Metzler Hodge

December 17, 1969 - October 4, 2020

Fresno, California - Lynda was born Dec. 17, 1969 and passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Saviour on Oct. 4, 2020.

She leaves behind her husband, Jimmy, her children, Colton, and his fiancé Tamara, Rebekah and a brother, Roy Metzler III, and his wife Dina, and niece Holly Metzler as well as her parents, Roy and Sylvia Metzler. She also leaves behind multiple aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

Lynda was preceded in death by her brother Rodney Metzler.

She was a beautiful, fun loving person with a contagious laugh who always made life better for everyone. She will be missed by all until we meet again.

Private graveside services were held at Fresno Memorial Gardens.





