December 17, 1969 - October 4, 2020
Fresno, California - Lynda was born Dec. 17, 1969 and passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Saviour on Oct. 4, 2020.
She leaves behind her husband, Jimmy, her children, Colton, and his fiancé Tamara, Rebekah and a brother, Roy Metzler III, and his wife Dina, and niece Holly Metzler as well as her parents, Roy and Sylvia Metzler. She also leaves behind multiple aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
Lynda was preceded in death by her brother Rodney Metzler.
She was a beautiful, fun loving person with a contagious laugh who always made life better for everyone. She will be missed by all until we meet again.
Private graveside services were held at Fresno Memorial Gardens.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
5592689292
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
