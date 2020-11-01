Lynette Lujan
January 8, 1971 - October 26, 2020
Clovis, California - Lynette Lujan beloved mother, sister and daughter passed away on October 26, 2020. Lynette was born in Fresno on January 8, 1971 and was the youngest child of Sharon and Jess Lujan. Lynette was born in Fresno and raised in Clovis. She graduated from Clovis West High School in 1989 where she enjoyed playing volleyball. Lynette became an HR professional in the service industry and continued in this line of work for over 20 years. She recently changed her career and had been working at the DMV. Lynette had a real passion for working with and helping people. Lynette is survived by her three children Leilani, Nicholas and Isaac, her brothers David and Tracy and her mother Sharon. The sky just gained a beautiful, bright star...Rest in Peace Lynette. "We love you to the moon and back"
In respect for the family, please share your thoughts and stories about Lynette at www.boicefuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID pandemic, no service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held but due to COVID attendance will be limited.