Lynn passed away peacefully on January 28th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was supported by the love and dedication of family and friends, as well as the caring hands of Tessie and the exceptional hospice team. Born in Fresno, California on June 30, 1949 to Marilyn and Eugene Bricker, Lynn was the older sister to brothers Kem and Tony. She also enjoyed a close relationship with her grandmother, Gail (Mimi) Goodwin and grandfather, George Goodwin. Lynn attended Powers Elementary, Castilleja in Palo Alto, and Bullard High before leaving for Portland Oregon to study at Bassist College - Portland Art Institute. Lynn loved and excelled in the sport of ice skating, winning her division of the state championship as a teenager. Her passion for Interior Design led her to employment in San Francisco, Oakland and Fresno at Levolor Designs, Cooper's Antique Import business, Wallpapers To Go, and Slaters home furnishing stores. Most recently, Lynn worked as a manager for Westco Properties, building a family-like atmosphere for her friends and tenants at Casa Glenn Apartments. Lynn could often be found going door to door introducing each new tenant to the complex members, or making special handmade gifts for the various holidays, which she left on every doorstep. A voracious reader, an art lover, and an enthusiastic member of the Fresno Fiber Arts Guild, Lynn had a talent for sewing or picking out artistic and fashionable gifts for grateful family members. Dark chocolate, coffee and animals were her favorite things, with dachshund, Emma, her treasured pet and joy. She was so grateful that Emma, her dear cats, and her bird were "re-homed" to loving families. Lynn and her gentle, patient nature during this past year will always be remembered. The family would like to thank the UCSF Community Hospital Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurg ery, and Palliative Care Teams for the compassionate time and care they gave to Lynn, and for helping her reach a state of spiritual peace. Lynn is survived by her brother Kem, sister-in-law Terri, niece and nephews Danielle (Henry), Ryan and Rory (Lydia), and great nephews, Owen and Rye. A private family interment service will be held in San Francisco. Lynn's family will host a reception for her at the Fig Garden Swim and Racquet Club at 4722 N. Maroa on March 7, 2020 from 1:00 until 4:00.