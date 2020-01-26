Lynn passed away at her home in Sanger after a year long battle with Pancreatic cancer. The Lord brought her home and reunited her with her parents Ray and Eileen Crouder November 27th. She is survived by her husband and soulmate Richard "Dick" Warren, daughter Laura Woller-Peoples, step daughter Karen Woller Fleming, step son Tim Woller. Her granddaughters Skyler Rae & Taylyn Rae Peoples, grandsons Ian Woller, Shawn (Samantha) Fleming, Joshua (JoJo) Fleming, Matthew Fleming and 5 great grandsons. She touched many lives as a lifelong elementary teacher, her passion was science. After retiring she was very active with her Bible Study groups, Sunnyside Garden Club, Red Hat groups and volunteering. We will Celebrate her Life 2pm Saturday February 1st at her home Church.
SouthPoint Foursquare 5391 E. Tulare Ave. Fresno CA 93727
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 26, 2020