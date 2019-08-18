Mabel Dunn, of Fresno, passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Kerman, CA, on May 12, 1924. Mabel graduated from Kerman Union High School, Class of 1942. She owned a service station for over 50 years. Mabel was a member of the Biola VFW Auxiliary #5845 and the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; sons, Wayne Dunn and Ray Dunn; grandson, August Dunn; and brother, Floyd Helmuth. Mabel is survived by her brother Jim Helmeth; son Monte Dunn; grandchildren Michelle Dunn (50), Kirk Dunn (55), and wife Sheryl, Erik Dunn (48), and wife Tina, Anna Cain (42) and husband Patrick, Monica Dunn (48), and Jackie Diaz (53). She also leaves behind 14 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren to cherish her memory. A Celebration of Life will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 18, 2019