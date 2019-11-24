Madeline Elizabeth "Cookie" Gandy, 93, passed away surrounded by loved ones November 4, 2019 in her Fresno, CA home. She was born in Des Moines, IA to Leo and Mabel Buck and raised in Pasadena, CA. Following WWII she married LTJG Douglas W. Gandy (a decorated pilot) in Pensacola, FL. Their honeymoon was a winter cross country flight home in an open cockpit N3N. Settling in Caruthers, CA they established the Gandy Flying Service in 1951. Helping to run a busy crop-dusting business, while raising two rambunctious boys, taught her a lot about the Valley and the agriculture industry. Later, out on her own, she worked for Moyer Chemical Co. as a secretary, then earned her Pest Control Advisor (PCA) license, which was an accomplishment for a woman at that time. Madeline loved to seek out information on a myriad of topics; politics, gardening, home décor to name a few, and share her findings in long conversations with family and friends. She was quick to give her opinion but listened to your ideas, too. She enjoyed style, fashion, and kept a beautiful home. She served on the Fresno County Grand Jury and hosted the Master Gardener's Tour. Her home was a frequent stop for friends to enjoy her excellent food. Madeline was preceded in death by her son Steve Gandy. She is survived by her son David Gandy (wife Pam) of Caruthers and Ann Gandy (daughter in law) of Clovis. She was a loving grandmother to Sarah Wolverton, Julie Bookout, Shane Gandy (wife Carrie), Robert Gandy (wife Meza), Kaeli Dutrow (husband Rob), and great grandchildren Bruce Bookout, Tucker and Chance Gandy and Addisen and Gracie Dutrow. The family would like to thank her caregivers Tammy Calvin and Lorena Harshman and Dr. S. P. Dhillon. Online condolences can be made to the Neptune Society www.neptunecremation.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 24, 2019