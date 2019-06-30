Magdalena "Mollie" Mendoza, age 69 of Clovis, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 18th after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Mollie was born in Weslaco, Texas on April 25th, 1950, to parents Seferino and Placida Jasso. Her family moved to the central valley in 1962. She graduated from Sanger High School in 1968 where she met the love of her life and soulmate, John Mendoza. Mollie received her Bachelor of Science in Child Development in 1972 along with her Teaching Credential from California State University, Fresno. Her passion for teaching was evident during her time in the mini-core program where she worked closely with migrant children. Mollie's greatest joy came from teaching and being an abuelita. She worked for Fresno Unified as an elementary school teacher for over 35 years. Her approach to life always inspired hope, ignited imagination, and cultivated a love of learning. Mollie was a devoted Catholic and she strongly and effortlessly believed in helping others. Those who knew Mollie will miss her loving nature, kind heart, brave soul and unconditional love for family and friends. She believed in peace, understanding, and forgiveness. Throughout her life she experienced many difficult and challenging times but had the inner strength to move forward. Her faith and love for family were always her inspiration. "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Against such things there is no law." Galatians 5:22-23 Mollie was preceded in death by her father Seferino Jasso, sister Lupita Jasso and brothers Fernando and Johnnie Jasso. She is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, John Mendoza, sons, Marcos Mendoza and his wife Blanca, Eli Mendoza and his partner Ross, daughter Olivia Arnold and her husband Roy, grandchildren Samuel, Noah, Mateo, Hannah, and Makayla and her siblings Tom, Carmen, Cristela, George, Irma, LaBianca, Manuel, Maria and her beloved mother Placida Jasso. A Rosary will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church (828 O Street Sanger, CA) on Tuesday, July 2nd at 7:00pm. Services will be held at St. Mary's on Wednesday July 3rd at 9:00am followed by a graveside service at Sanger Cemetery (568 S. Rainbow Road, Sanger, CA). "Mom, you have given us so much and asked for little in return. Thank you for always being there, for teaching us how to live a life with compassion, empathy, and love for all. You have been, and always will be, the rock of our family and our most treasured and precious abuelita. We love you today, tomorrow and always, to the moon and back."