Mansel passed away at home with his wife and son by his side after a lengthy illness. He grew up in Caruthers, raised by his parents Virgil and Dortha (Gallaher) Martinusen. He was a barber and owner of Mansel's Hairstyling in Fresno in the 70's and Caldwell Barber Shop in Visalia for 19 years. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and children Mary and David, granddaughter Shannon Hughes and great-granddaughters Kira and Ashlee and sisters Michelle and Janie. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Tommy. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 13, 2019 at Farewell Page Funeral Home in Selma at 10:00 a.m.