Our beloved Husband, Daddy, and Grandpa was called home on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the age of 82. He passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Manuel was born in Figarden, CA in 1936. He attended Central High School, class of 1954, then went on to attend Fresno City College where he was on the football team. After college, he enlisted in the United States Our beloved Husband, Daddy, and Grandpa was called home on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the age of 82. He passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Manuel was born in Figarden, CA in 1936. He attended Central High School, class of 1954, then went on to attend Fresno City College where he was on the football team. After college, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany where he was able to travel to various parts of Europe. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he went on to enlist in the CA Army National Guard where he was an Aviation Technician with the 1106th AVCRAD until he retired. He was married to his wife Alice for over 53 years and together they had five children. After retirement, Manuel and Alice enjoyed traveling and going on numerous cruises. Manuel was active at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church where he served as an usher and as a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Manuel was preceded in death by his parents Mariano and Tranquilina Chavez; and his two brothers, Margarito and Ray. He is survived by his wife Alice and his five children; daughter, Mary Alice and husband, Pablo, grandchildren Jennifer and Kevin, daughter Susan and husband, Luis, daughter Kathy and husband, Kelly, granddaughter Julia, daughter, Cynthia, and son, Paul, and one brother, Mariano Chavez and his wife Artemiza, and their two sons, Greg and Ramon. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048 Published in the Fresno Bee from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

