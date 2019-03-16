Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dr. Manuel Heriberto Peña, 76, passed away on March 9th, 2019 after a short struggle with

cancer at his home in Clovis, California. He was born in Weslaco, Texas to Francisco and Agustina Peña on September 4th, 1942. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jose Peña. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maria Peña; son and daughter-in-law Dan and Andrea Peña; son Isaac Peña; and daughter and son-in-law Elsa and Sean Wolf; grandchildren Emilio, Alyssa, Maxwell and Surya Peña. He is also survived by his brother Alessio Peña, sisters Imelda Rodriguez and Elia Florez, as well as many nephews and nieces.



Dr. Peña's educational pedigree includes a bachelor's degree in Music and English from Fresno State in l967; a master's degree in English from Fresno State in 1974; and a doctoral degree (PhD) in Anthropology, Ethnomusicology and Folklore from The



-Masters of Arts Degree earned "with distinction" (CSUF, l974)



-E.D. Farmer Graduate Fellowship (U.T. Austin, l979/80)



-Doctoral Dissertation nominated for "Outstanding Dissertation Award" (U.T. Austin, l981)



-Phi Kappa Phi



-Chancellor's Post Doctoral Fellowship (U.C. Berkeley, 1982-83)



Dr. Manuel Peña was a renowned anthropologist of music and folklore. His book, The Texas-Mexican Conjunto, was the first ever to explore this popular accordion-based musical style, winning a prize from the prestigious Chicago Folklore Prize competition. The Mexican American

Orquesta earned Dr. Peña an award for excellence from the Border Librarians Association. His Música Tejana is widely used in university classes on ethnic and ethnomusicology studies. He taught at several Universities including the University of Texas at Austin where he taught anthropology for 4 years. He ended his 25 year teaching career as a tenured professor of music and Chicano Studies at Fresno State University, retiring in 2004. His last two books, Where the Ox Does Not Plow, an autobiographical ethnography, and American Mythologies: Semiological Sketches, were published after his retirement. He never gave up his passion for research and writing, always exploring novel ways of analyzing and interpreting the world around him.



