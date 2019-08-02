MANUEL OAXACA, SR., age 83 passed away July 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Simona Oaxaca; daughters, Loretta Barnes and Deirdre Oaxaca; brothers Louis Flores and Mike Flores; and sister, Hortencia Flores Camarena. He is survived by his sons, Manuel Oaxaca Jr. and Randolph Oaxaca; sisters, Cesaria (Lala) Flores Gonzales, Amparo Flores Lopez and Sally Oaxaca Silva; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home, 2345 McCall Ave., Selma, CA from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 9:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Sanger Cemetery.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 2, 2019