Manuela Negrete Bonilla beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones. Manuela was born the youngest of seven children on January 7, 1922 in Brawley, CA to Miguel and Maria Negrete. Manuela was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many who knew her. Her love for her family was unconditional. She had a passion for music and enjoyed singing in harmony with her nieces to old traditional Mexican songs. Manuela was totally devoted to her Catholic faith and praying for her family and loved ones. She was also well known and respected for praying Rosary Novenas for the deceased. Manuela was preceded in death by her sons Andres and Jesse Bonilla. She is survived by her daughters Janet Rinder and Maria Luna, 5 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all those who were involved in our mother's care throughout the years. Her courage and strength to endure all her hardships was an inspiration to all. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home, 1525 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno on Thursday, April 4, 2019 between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass of Thanksgiving for the blessing of Manuela's life will be held at St. John's Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa, Fresno on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests masses be held for the repose of Manuela's soul. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 31, 2019

