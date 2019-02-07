On Wednesday, January 23rd 2019, Marc Estep passed away at the age of 59. Marc was born on February 23rd, 1959 in Fresno, CA. He was a small engine mechanic for over 40 years. He is survived by his father Elmer Estep, mother Wilna Cook, uncle Robert Estep, brother Michael Estep, niece Alyson Tillery, nephew Michael Estep and his life long friend Stewart Sakota. A funeral service will be held on Saturday February 9th, 2019 at the Clovis Funeral Chapel at 11:00am.
Clovis Funeral Chapel - Clovis
1302 Clovis Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
(559) 298-7536
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 7, 2019