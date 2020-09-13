Marcelle J. Bandy of Fresno passed away on September 8, 2020 at the age of 102. She was born in Stockton to Gilbert and Ethel Clement on April 28, 1918. Marcelle was a lifelong Fresno resident, graduating from Roosevelt High School. Marcelle met Vernon Bandy, Sr., at Holmes playground in Fresno after Vernon finished a game of baseball. He and Marcelle married September 20, 1940 in Reno. They had two sons, Vernon Jr. and Bert. She spent more than 30 years baking for the students at Fort Miller Junior High School. She also enjoyed knitting and playing bridge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Sr., and son, Bert. Marcelle is survived by her brother Gerald Clement of Fresno; son Vernon Bandy, Jr. and his wife, Frances, of Fresno; daughter-inlaw, Nicci Bandy of San Jose; grandsons - Dan Bandy and his wife, Cara, of Clovis; Rod Bandy and his wife, Melissa, of Madera; Brett Bandy of San Jose; Mike Bandy and his wife, Angelique, of Roseville; and Rich Bandy of Gilroy. Great grandsons include - Tyler Bandy and his wife, Brittany, of Clovis; Jaron Bandy and his wife, Ana, of Madera; Darren Bandy of San Diego; and Ryan Bandy and Matthew Bandy, both of Roseville. Great granddaughters are - Danelle Dettman and her husband, Brent, of Clovis; Erin Bandy of Fresno; and Michelle Smith and her husband, Pat, of Madera. She also is survived by her great-great-grandchildren - Mason Dettman, Jaxon Dettman, Landon Bandy, Preston Bandy, Olivia Bandy, Emma Smith, and Wesley Smith. Visitation will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. A burial service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrances of Marcelle can be made to St. Paul's Methodist Church, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, CA 93703, or to the donor's favorite charity.

