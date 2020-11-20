1/
Marcia Hergenrader
1950 - 2020
Marcia Hergenrader
March 16, 1950 - November 14, 2020
Fresno, California - At age of 70, Marcia passed away suddenly. She lived a life full of great friends and a wonderful family.
She is survived by her two children, Christie and Markus, a grandchild Clayton, the love of her life, her parents, two siblings and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Any remembrance may be sent to Break the Barriers, 8555 N. Cedar, Fresno, CA 93720.


Published in Fresno Bee from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
