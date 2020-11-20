Marcia Hergenrader

March 16, 1950 - November 14, 2020

Fresno, California - At age of 70, Marcia passed away suddenly. She lived a life full of great friends and a wonderful family.

She is survived by her two children, Christie and Markus, a grandchild Clayton, the love of her life, her parents, two siblings and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Any remembrance may be sent to Break the Barriers, 8555 N. Cedar, Fresno, CA 93720.





