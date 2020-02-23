Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcus Shiveley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marcus Harrison Shiveley, age 61, went to be with our Lord on February 15, 2020. Born on August 15, 1958 to Jack and Marge (Overholt) Shiveley in New Brighton, PA. Marcus graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in Finance. He became a CPA with immediate placement at Arthur Anderson which was one of the top Accounting Firms at the time. He had over 40 years of commercial experience with foundational academic training in financial and managerial accounting. Marcus was most proficient at Company Mergers and Acquisitions which he took pride in and thoroughly enjoyed. Marcus was very active in volunteering at his parish, St. Anthony of Padua. He served under Msgr. Rob Wenzinger on the parish finance committee and served as a school board member, lector, and Eucharistic Minister which was very dear to his heart. He had many friends whose lives were touched just by knowing him. He is preceded in death by his father Jack and mother Marge. He is survived by his wife Chris and son Bernhard (Quinn); sister-in-law Kathy (Dan) and nieces Bethany (Nick) and Kristen; brother-in-law Scott and nieces Shannon, Kelley and Shae. Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to the doctors and entire staff on 6th North ICU floor at St. Agnes Hospital. In particular, Dr. Daniel Swartz who was committed to Marcus in every way. Viewing Monday February 24th beginning at 4:00pm with Rosary to follow at 7:00pm at Whitehurst Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Tuesday February 25th @ 10:00am St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Building Fund. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020

