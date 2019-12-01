Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Alfreda Huselid. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Huselid passed away peacefully October 23, 2019 - on her 95th birthday. She was born to Albin and Effie Nelson in Minneapolis, MN on October 23, 1924. After graduating from High School and business school she opened her own accounting business. She married Paul Huselid on March 27,1951 and was blessed with three children: Jeffrey, Kim, and Mark. The young family moved west to Merced, California and settled in Fresno, CA in 1957. Paul was a partner in the Jack C. Arbuckle Electronics Company for many years. In 2010, health problems led her to relocate to Walnut Creek, CA to be near the care of her daughter. Margaret was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for five decades where she raised her family, worked as bookkeeper, and served in many volunteer roles including as a Stephen's Minister. She also led a ministry that knitted and gave away hundreds of layettes - baby blankets, hats, and booties - to needy local newborns every year. Margaret's other volunteer activities in Fresno also included many years of service at Hinds Hospice and teaching knitting classes. Margaret was well-loved by many. Her handwritten notes and warm smile are greatly missed. She was a devoted wife and mother, involved in her children's activities. She embraced her Swedish heritage and was a wonderful cook and baker. Her chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin cookies were legendary. She also had a great passion for gardening, and her beautiful yard was filled with roses, jade plants, and citrus trees. She was an accomplished seamstress and needlepoint artist, but her greatest passion was for knitting. She made many hats, scarves, and sweaters, but the large afghans she made for each of us (including each grandchild) are treasured heirlooms that remind us of her every day. She also loved cats and for many years had a beloved pet turtle in the backyard. Her loving husband Paul died in 2001; they were married 50 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Albin and Effie Nelson, and brothers John and Robert Nelson. Margaret is survived by her three children Jeff and wife Alicia, Kim and husband Michael, and Mark and wife Rebecca; Cindy Huselid, as well as grandchildren: Jesse, Elizabeth, Zachary, Eric, Rachel, and Robert Huselid. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hinds Hospice (Fresno, CA) or Hospice of East Bay (Pleasant Hill, CA) Margaret Huselid passed away peacefully October 23, 2019 - on her 95th birthday. She was born to Albin and Effie Nelson in Minneapolis, MN on October 23, 1924. After graduating from High School and business school she opened her own accounting business. She married Paul Huselid on March 27,1951 and was blessed with three children: Jeffrey, Kim, and Mark. The young family moved west to Merced, California and settled in Fresno, CA in 1957. Paul was a partner in the Jack C. Arbuckle Electronics Company for many years. In 2010, health problems led her to relocate to Walnut Creek, CA to be near the care of her daughter. Margaret was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for five decades where she raised her family, worked as bookkeeper, and served in many volunteer roles including as a Stephen's Minister. She also led a ministry that knitted and gave away hundreds of layettes - baby blankets, hats, and booties - to needy local newborns every year. Margaret's other volunteer activities in Fresno also included many years of service at Hinds Hospice and teaching knitting classes. Margaret was well-loved by many. Her handwritten notes and warm smile are greatly missed. She was a devoted wife and mother, involved in her children's activities. She embraced her Swedish heritage and was a wonderful cook and baker. Her chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin cookies were legendary. She also had a great passion for gardening, and her beautiful yard was filled with roses, jade plants, and citrus trees. She was an accomplished seamstress and needlepoint artist, but her greatest passion was for knitting. She made many hats, scarves, and sweaters, but the large afghans she made for each of us (including each grandchild) are treasured heirlooms that remind us of her every day. She also loved cats and for many years had a beloved pet turtle in the backyard. Her loving husband Paul died in 2001; they were married 50 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Albin and Effie Nelson, and brothers John and Robert Nelson. Margaret is survived by her three children Jeff and wife Alicia, Kim and husband Michael, and Mark and wife Rebecca; Cindy Huselid, as well as grandchildren: Jesse, Elizabeth, Zachary, Eric, Rachel, and Robert Huselid. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hinds Hospice (Fresno, CA) or Hospice of East Bay (Pleasant Hill, CA) Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close