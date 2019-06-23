Margaret DeBenedetto (1937 - 2019)
Our Lady-Perpetual Help Church
929 Harvard Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
On June 13th, 2019 Margaret (Marge) Ann DeBenedetto passed away, at home with loved ones by her side. Born April 25th, 1937 to Walter and Frances Smith in Colorado Springs, CO. Marge lived throughout the country until moving to Fresno in 1952. While Attending San Joaquin Memorial High School, she met the love of her life, and husband of 65 years, 6 months and 1 day. Often joked that she should have a camera surgically attached to her hand, Marge was passionate about creating memories. She loved to travel, visiting more than 15 countries with her friends and family. She found joy in history and learning. When she wasn't traveling, working, or doing a crossword, you could find Marge in her garden or entertaining in the beautiful home she and Tony built and shared for 40 years. Marge lived a full and blessed life. She is survived by her younger sister Carole, husband, Anthony, her four children, Michael, Stephen, Jaymie and Scott. She was a loving grandmother to 10, and great-grandmother to another 13. She will be missed and celebrated every day. A mass service will be held for her on June 27th at 10 am at OLPH Catholic Church, 929 Harvard Avenue, Clovis, CA.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 23, 2019
