Graveside service 10:00 AM Fresno Memorial Gardens

She is preceded in death by the father of her children, Richard R. Smith and her Brother Norman Doty. There will be a graveside service at Fresno Memorial Gardens at 10AM on Saturday, August 3 rd followed by a luncheon at The Ovidio Italian Restaurant in Fresno. Margaret was very proud of her family and is survived by her son Bradley Smith (Tamara), daughter Brenda Szot (Vance), daughter Connie Smith, her grand-children Greg, Nick and Alex Szot & three great-grand children. Our family would like to give a special thank you to Kay Handian and the staff at Caring Homes for providing such a warm and comfortable place for Margaret to live out her final days. Many in town knew Margaret professionally as an award-winning Real Estate agent. She obtained her license back in 1969 and worked with many local real-estate brokers including Ruth Cope, Helen Smades and Guarantee Financial Real Estate. She retired in 1999. Margaret was also an avid fisherman. She loved spending time at Shaver and Huntington Lakes and enjoyed the Klamath and Rogue Rivers. Trips to go fishing in Canada were also among her favorite spots to wet a line. Margaret's favorite thing to do in her spare time was play golf. She was introduced to the game by her brother-in-law Bill Paniccia, who was a long-time golf professional here in Fresno. She was a regular out at Riverside Golf Course since the 1940's and was well known in the local golfing community. She was an accomplished player, often giving the men a run for their money on the links. She spent her last several years living on the outskirts of town at Sherwood Forrest Golf Club. She was born in Bakersfield in January of 1930 to Charles and Helen Doty. As a toddler the family moved to Fresno where she would become a life-long resident. She attended Heaton Elementary School, was the first class into the newly-built Hamilton Junior High School and graduated from Fresno High in 1947. at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno. Margaret passed away of natural causes on Saturday, July 12 th Published in the Fresno Bee on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

