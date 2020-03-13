Margaret Elaine Wyatt, of Clovis, CA, passed away March 6, 2020 at the age of 84. Her husband and family were by her side. Elaine", as she was called, was born on August 25, 1935 in Hodgeman County, Kansas. She grew up and attended school in Jetmore, KS, going on to study Nursing in Great Bend, KS. On September 15, 1956, she married Warren Post, relocating to Apple Valley, CA in 1959. They had four children together, Patricia Post) Donaldson, Lisa (Post) Chaddock, Jeffrey Post (dec) and Eric Post. After the death of Warren Post in September 1972, Elaine relocated to Central California to be closer to family.

She eventually met and married her husband, Gary Wyatt, in May 1980, expanding her family with the inclusion of three more children Suzanne (Wyatt) Murray, Raymond Wyatt and Robin (Wyatt) Valencia. Their home was in Clovis, CA. Elaine is survived by her husband Gary, siblings and their spouses, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by siblings Patricia Ling, R. Michael Ling and David Ling and by her parents, Russell and Marguerite (Salm) Ling.

Elaine was known for her quick wit, sense of humor and love of fun. Her greatest joy was her family.