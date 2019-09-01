Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Clovis , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Frances "Marge" Hoffman died peacefully at her home in Clovis on Aug. 26 surrounded by four of her children and one grandchild. She was 92 years old. She spent her long and love-filled life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, teacher, friend, traveler, dancer and dance instructor. Marge was born on May 31, 1927, in Los Angeles, the oldest of four children of Gilbert and Teresa Gatz. As a girl, Marge studied dance, learning tap, ballet and other genres. As a young woman, she had her own studio near her home in Los Angeles, Marge's School of Dancing, which she ran until marriage. She met her future husband, Lawrence Edward Hoffman, an Ohio native who had moved to Los Angeles following his service in World War II, at a Catholic young people's club. They married on June 13, 1953, settled in the Los Angeles area and had their first three sons over the next several years. In 1959, when she was pregnant with her fourth child and only daughter, Marge and Larry moved their growing family to a 280-acre farm north of Clovis. They had three more sons. Over the years, Marge was a tremendous homemaker, known for her baking and canned goods. She won several ribbons for baked goods at the Fresno County Fair. She also sewed many of her children's clothes, including their annual Halloween costumes that were passed down through the children each year. As her children grew up, Mom started to work outside the home. She spent 10 seasons at the IRS center in Fresno and worked in school cafeterias in the Clovis Unified School District. But the passion that followed her through her life was a love for dance. Marge had grace in her steps and all her movements. She taught her children tap, ballroom and other dance styles. Her children cherish one video of them tapping to "Shoo Fly Pie." She and Larry were square dancers, performing in outfits that she made. After retirement, she taught tap and line dancing to seniors for 15 years until she turned 87. The groups that she belonged to and that she led performed at area rest homes and community centers. She enjoyed being a part of the Big Band Dance Society. She was an active member of the line dancing and tai chi groups at the Clovis Senior Center, where she had many friends. Marge also loved travel throughout her life. As a young girl, Marge and her family took regular outings to their cabin in Crestline. As a mother, she loaded her children into the family station wagon for trips to Yosemite and to Southern California. Later, she enjoyed cruises and tours with family and friends, traveling to Europe, China, Australia and Hawaii. She also enjoyed trips to the region's casinos, where she played slots and bingo. On one visit, she won a new pick-up truck, which she sold to fund a cruise with her children and grandchildren. Marge is survived by her children Michael and wife Joanna of Simi Valley; Ronald and wife Stacey of Sacramento; Richard and former wife Linda of Phoenix; Therese Webster and husband Ed of San Clemente; Mark of Friant; David and wife Leslie of Clovis; and Robert of Sacramento. She also leaves 17 grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, a third great grandchild due in February, sister Dorothy and brother Joseph, both of Torrance, and dozens of beloved friends and partners in travel and dance. A memorial Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Clovis. A reception will follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, Marge has asked that donations be made to the Clovis Senior Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, CA 93612. A graceful, loving presence in life, Marge will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Margaret Frances "Marge" Hoffman died peacefully at her home in Clovis on Aug. 26 surrounded by four of her children and one grandchild. Marge is survived by her children Michael and wife Joanna of Simi Valley; Ronald and wife Stacey of Sacramento; Richard and former wife Linda of Phoenix; Therese Webster and husband Ed of San Clemente; Mark of Friant; David and wife Leslie of Clovis; and Robert of Sacramento. She also leaves 17 grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, a third great grandchild due in February, sister Dorothy and brother Joseph, both of Torrance, and dozens of beloved friends and partners in travel and dance. A memorial Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Clovis. A reception will follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, Marge has asked that donations be made to the Clovis Senior Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, CA 93612. A graceful, loving presence in life, Marge will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 1, 2019

