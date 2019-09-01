Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Fullerton. View Sign Service Information College Community Church 5550 N Fresno St Fresno, CA 93710 Service 11:00 AM Community UCC 5550 Fresno St. #6007 Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MARGARET JEAN BISHOP FULLERTON, age 87, died on August 28, 2019, in Fresno, California, from complications related to Alzheimer's disease. She died peacefully in her sleep, at home, surrounded by her husband and children. Margaret was born on November 14, 1931, in Fort Myers, Florida, to Roy Cleveland Bishop and Lela May Eames Bishop. She attended school in Saint Petersburg, FL, and received her BA in Elementary Education from Duke University in 1953. She married Philip Charles Fullerton on March 22, 1953 during spring break of their senior year, and drove across the country with him on Route 66 to Menlo Park, CA so Phil could attend law school at Stanford University. Margaret taught 4th grade in Menlo Park until the birth of their first child. In 1956 the young family moved to Fresno, CA, where Phil began his legal career. She was active in her church and community, serving on many committees at College Community Congregational Church, now Community UCC. She loved music, obtaining a Master's degree in music and teaching piano in Fresno for 15 years. She traveled widely, visiting over 63 different countries on six continents. In 1984, she moved with her family to Aix-en-Provence, France, where she lived for eight years, before returning to the family home in Fresno. She is survived by Philip Charles Fullerton, her husband of 66 years, and her four children: Leslie Anne and her husband William Phillips Ackles, David Kellogg Fullerton and his wife Daphne Melita Reimer, Laurie Jean and her husband Thomas Kevin McElhatton, and Anne Lela and her husband Michael Robert Hanson. She is also survived by over thirty grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Community UCC, 5550 Fresno St. #6007, Fresno, CA, 93710. Remembrances should be sent to this church. Please see the Neptune Society website for the full obituary. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 1, 2019

