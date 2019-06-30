Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 (559)-674-8814 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 View Map Service 11:00 AM St. Joachim Catholic Church Rosary 7:00 PM St. Joachim Catholic Church. Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret (Luecke) Kidwell, age 96, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 25, 2019 at Cedar Creek retirement community in Madera surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born in Freeport, Illinois to Robert and Margaret Luecke. She received her early education in Freeport schools graduating from Aquin High School and later earned a Bachelor's degree in Social Work at Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa. Margaret married Thomas Thurman Kidwell on September 4, 1948 and they began their life together eventually becoming parents to eight children. In 1963 they relocated to Madera, California where Dr. Kidwell was appointed Medical Director of the Madera County Public Health Department. The Kidwell family became active in the Madera Community especially at St. Joachim Parish where the Kidwell children attended school. Margaret a devout Catholic, attended daily Mass, was a member of the Legion of Mary, the Altar and Rosary Society, & volunteered at the St.Vincent De Paul store. Following the untimely death of her husband of 27 years in 1975, Margaret went to work for the City of Madera as a secretary in the Parks & Recreation Department eventually retiring in 1992. In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her brother Bob Luecke and by her son Bill Kidwell in 1984. Margaret is survived by her devoted children, Margaret (Peggy) Kidwell-Udin and her husband Richard Udin of Hawthorne, CA., Tom Kidwell and his wife Krystle of Madera, Chris Kidwell and his wife Frances (Cricket) Kidwell of Hayfork, CA., Karen Kidwell of Richmond, CA., Dennis and his wife Shelly of Madera, Mary Beth Kidwell of Fresno, and Theresa Chorchado of Madera. Margaret is survived by her brother, Charles Luecke and Betty of Freeport, Illinois, sister Mary Espisito of Glen Ellyn, Illinois and sister-in-law Ann Fuller of Wenatche, Washington and numerous, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends throughout the United States. Margaret is the beloved Grandmother of Cynara (Jose) Velazquez, Clayton (Margaret) Kidwell, Sarah Udin, Elizabeth and Catie Corchado and Great Grandmother of Sayen Velazquez, Molly and Claire Kidwell. A special thanks to all the staff and residents at Cedar Creek Senior Living for your love, support, and friendship in caring for Margaret. As a result, she considered Cedar Creek her home. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Jay Chapel with Recitation of the Rosary at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrances in Margaret's name may be made to St. Joachim School Trust Endowment, St. Joachim Church Building Fund. Margaret is the beloved Grandmother of Cynara (Jose) Velazquez, Clayton (Margaret) Kidwell, Sarah Udin, Elizabeth and Catie Corchado and Great Grandmother of Sayen Velazquez, Molly and Claire Kidwell. A special thanks to all the staff and residents at Cedar Creek Senior Living for your love, support, and friendship in caring for Margaret. As a result, she considered Cedar Creek her home. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Jay Chapel with Recitation of the Rosary at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Joachim Catholic Church. . Remembrances in Margaret's name may be made to St. Joachim School Trust Endowment, St. Joachim Church Building Fund, and the . 