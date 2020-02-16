Margaret "Margie" Lopez (Calderon), age 76, passed away after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Clovis, CA to Ofrencia & Pascual Calderon and was a graduate of Clovis High School and Lyles Beauty College. She spent her career as a hair stylist, having owned both The Golden Comb and The Perfect Image hair salons. She married Joe Lopez on September 29th, 1965 and they raised 2 daughters, Veronica and Suzanne. She was an active member of her church and enjoyed cooking and traveling with her family, crafting cards and playing bingo. She is survived her husband, daughters, son in law and her beloved grandson Samuel. A viewing will take place on Tuesday February 18th at the Clovis Funeral Chapel from 4 - 7pm. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday February 19th at the Clovis Cemetery District at 10am, with a reception to immediately follow at Clovis Apostolic Church, located at 410 Cherry Lane, Clovis, Ca.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 16, 2020