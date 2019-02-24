She was attending nursing school when she met the love of her life, Donald Mahaffey, husband of 54 years. Don and Margaret opened Mahaffey's Automatic Transmission in 1958, she helped run the family business for 50 years. Margaret was a homemaker and avid bridge player where she served as Membership Chair, taught lessons, and directed games. She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Ethel Smith; husband, Don; son, Michael; and brother, Gary Smith. She is survived by her son, Evan; grandchildren Melissa and Rob Edmonson, Kyle, Jamie, Freddie Marie, and Kelsey Mahaffey; great-grandchildren, Madison Mahaffey, Bridget and Carly Edmonson, and Maverick Marroquin. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, at 10:00 a.m. at the Calwa United Methodist Church, 2538 S. 10 th Street, Fresno, CA 93725. Remembrances may be sent to Fresno Bridge Club, 1320 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93710, or Calwa Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1066 Fresno, CA 93745.