As we are mourning the loss of Mickey, we are dealing with uncertain times. Because of this, traditional funeral services cannot be held. It is with heavy hearts that we ask for you to remember her in your own special way. Thank you to everyone who was a part of her life, our lives. We are forever grateful. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 29, 2020

She lived a complete, beautiful life, full of family, love, and with a deep faith in Jesus Christ. Jim and Mickey created a strong foundation with a united family, sharing their home filled with joy, laughter, and the sweet aromas of authentic Italian cooking. She was well-loved by all who knew her, a selfless servant to God and family, who treated all people with dignity and respect. She was her family's ever-present source of unconditional love and support. She will be greatly missed and will forever live in our hearts. Mickey spent her career working at Van's Market and later Foodland grocery store, but her true passion was her family and her devotion to the Catholic Church.

along with 5 beautiful grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years and her youngest grandson, Jimmy Emmett. She is survived by her son, Frank Parisi and his wife Sandy, and her beloved and incredibly dedicated daughter, Lucretia Emmett and her husband John,

Coming from such a large, traditional Italian family during difficult times, she learned the value of hard work, zero waste, and above all, the love and support of one another. After a brief illness at the age of 18, it was decided she should take the opportunity to move west and live with relatives in California. It was there that she met the love of her life, James (Jim) Parisi. Jim had just returned from serving in World War 2 and was looking forward to getting back to his life at home. Little did he know who he would meet upon his return. Jim and Mickey were married August 4th, 1946 and spent a lifetime together, building a beautiful family with the strength and values that they had both been raised with.

Mickey was born in Massena, New York on March 18th, 1925 and was one of 13 children born to Sam and Mary Perry.

Margaret "Mickey" Josephine Parisi, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend to all, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, just three days after her 95th birthday.