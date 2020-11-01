Margaret Seibert

December 8, 1923 - October 12, 2020

Fresno, California - Margaret Seibert passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, in Fresno, at the age of 96 years old. Margaret was an avid bridge player at the Fresno Bridge Center, a devoted member of Wesley United Methodist Church, and a volunteer for La Comida Guild, just to name a few. She was married to Howard Allen Seibert for 56 years until his passing in 2003. Margaret is survived by her children, Craig and his wife Laurie; Doug and his wife Shelly; and Lisa and her husband Lee. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Private Service will be held. Remembrances:

Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E Barstow Ave, Fresno, CA 93710

La Comida Guild c/o Valley Children's Hospital, 9300 Valley Children's Pl, Madera, CA 93636





