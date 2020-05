Marge went home to be reunited with family that left before her. She passed away peacefully on Saturday May 23, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Tina and son-in-law Jim, as well as family and friends that will remember her dearly. At her request there will not be a service. She asks that you reflect on her relationship with her and remember a time when you laughed together.

