Margaret Alice Shapazian was surrounded by her family and friends when she peacefully passed away to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1919 in Fresno to parents Martin and Mariam (Konjoyan) Adishian who came from Harput, Armenia to the United States in the early 1900's. Margaret was a very loving person who impacted all who were blessed to be part of her life. She attended school in Fresno and graduated from Fresno Tech in 1937. On June 15, 1946, she married Crosby Shapazian. They were married 64 yrs until his death in 2010. After their marriage, she moved with him to his ranch in Dinuba and began to raise their family. They had 3 children; LeRoy, Jerry and Marilyn. Margaret's children were her pride and joy. She was a vital part of her family's every day life and in her own caring way, taught her children and grandchildren about life and to value the importance of family and friends. Margaret was a homemaker. She was a wonderful cook and baker while she kept an immpecable house. Her specialties were pies, cookies, and her tasty katah, chorag and breadsticks; along with making so many special Armenian dishes that Crosby loved! She was overjoyed when her children married and her 4 grandchildren were born and made many great memories with each of them. She especially treasured the past 10 years when she became 'Nana' to her 5 great-grandchildren. Margaret was a member of St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Yettem, St. Mary Ladies Aid Society and Daughters of Vartan. In Oct. 2019, Margaret celebrated her 100th birthday with a beautiful reception attended by her family and many friends. She was Blessed with Armenian parents, loving siblings who remained close their entire lives, a devoted husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Crosby, her brother Jerry Adishian, and sister Gladys Ajootian. She is survived by her younger brother George (Shenora) Adishian; her beloved children LeRoy and Paula of Fresno; Jerry of San Luis Obispo; Marilyn and Steve Fowler of Bakersfield; and the lights of her life...her grandchildren Alison and Ross Parnagian, Paul and Gabriella Shapazian, Kayla Shapazian, Blake Shapazian, and 5 great-grandchildren; Madison, Kendall, and Kenneth Parnagian, Aria and Andrew Rodriguez; 8 nieces and nephews; along with extended family Sharon Luisi, Reggie Kent, and Amy Felix. The family would like to thank those who watched over Margaret the past few years: Her nephew and niece Rick and Gale Ajootian, caregivers Hortencia Castro, Terri Rocha, Melinda Heard, Micaela Madrigal, Paula Velazquez, Shannon Swope LVN, Paula Badasci Heer PT, and Crisanto Castro, her driver. Thank you to Around The Clock, San Joaquin Home Health, and Bakersfield Hematology Oncology. 