Mrs. Margaret Simone was born January 16, 1923 in Fresno California. She was the middle child of five siblings of Frank and Lucrezia Parisi from Bisceglie, Italy. Margaret grew up on a ranch located at First Street and Nees and attended Lincoln School. She was blessed with a kind and compassionate heart, high morals, strong faith and work ethic. At the age of 14, while packing figs at the M. Simone Ranch, she met Tony Simone. They married in 1944 and lived happily until his passing in 1999. Margaret became an active volunteer in many worthwhile causes. The sisters of The Divine Masters Convent, the Nazareth House and the Rescue Mission, just to name a few. There are many memories of Margaret in her kitchen baking and entertaining friends and family with the best pasta sauce imaginable. Those years brought a lot of love and warmth to the holidays and to the family Sunday dinners. Margaret, always with style and grace, hosted many fundraisers and weddings in their home and back yard. She was an inspiration and role model for many. She will be greatly missed by her sons Mauro and his wife Kim, Anthony and his wife Jennifer, daughter Laureen, grandchildren, Rico, Geno, Tony, Andrew Matson, Margie, Mauro and great grandchildren Giuliana, Chelsea and Julianna. She will be missed by all. The Simone family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful nurses Lydia, Kathrine, Anthony and all of the rest of the staff at the Nazareth House of Fresno. Recitation of the Rosary followed by Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Fresno. Private Entombment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery Mausoleum. Remembrances in Margaret's Memory may be to The Nazareth House, or the Pious Disciples of the Divine Master Convent. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814