Margaret Stommel passed away Feb. 13, 2019 and is survived by her six children, spouses and numerous grandchildren. Viewing At Boice Funeral Home will be on 2-21-19 from 2-6 p.m. and rosary to follow. Mass will be on Friday 2-22-19 at OUR LADY PERPETUAL HELP. In lieu of flowers her wishes that donations be made to the Poverello House or Hinds Hospice in her memory.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 17, 2019
