Margarito Guzman, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by his family in Fowler, CA. He was born on February 22, 1929 to Jose and Santos Guzman in Calipatria, CA. He was one of fourteen children. Margarito served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his service. His future wife, Frances wrote to him while he recovered from his war injuries in Hawaii. After Margarito was discharged home from the hospital, he was eager to meet the young lady who had lifted his spirits with letters and prayer during his recovery. Courtship blossomed into love and then marriage. Margarito and Frances were married in 1955 and they celebrated 65 years of marriage in April. The couple raised 10 children together at Rancho Guzman in Fowler, CA. Margarito was a devoted husband to Frances. They faced life's challenges and joys together always committed to their faith, each other and their family. Margarito was a father who created a home filled with love, fun and adventure for his children during their childhood. The Guzman 10 have endless stories of life on the ranch and the many experiences they shared from raising pigs, having a horse, growing and harvesting zucchini and creating home musical shows to name a few. Margarito was a man of faith who believed in God and the promise of eternal life in Heaven. He modeled God's commandment that we love one another as Christ loves us. He led by example, always willing to help others whether you were a friend or stranger. He had a strong work ethic and a life long career as a truck driver until his retirement. Margarito and Frances enjoyed many years of traveling together and were often joined by their children and grandchildren. Margarito's grandchildren have many treasured memories of Rancho Guzman and summer camping trips with Grandma and Grandpa. Margarito was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Santos Guzman; his siblings, Robert Guzman; Elvira Guzman; Esther Rodriguez; Jessie Morales; Joe Guzman; Ray Guzman; Lupe Rodriguez; twins who died at birth; Phillip Guzman; and his infant granddaughter, Alexandra Guerraz. Margarito is survived by his wife Frances and his children, Margie Kertzman and her husband, Charles; Theresa Salas; David Guzman and his wife Lauri; Carlos Guzman and his partner, Dean Selders; Anthony Guzman and his wife Bridgette; Eddie Guzman and his wife Lisa; Monica Cope and her husband, Martin; Michael Guzman, Vincent Guzman and his wife, Rachelle and Cathy Guerraz and her husband Jason. His siblings, John Guzman, Manuel Guzman and Clara Veloz. He is also survived by his 21 grandchildren, Daniel, Miranda and Christopher Kertzman; Rudy and William Salas and Natalie Rangel; Joshua, Alicia and Jamie Guzman; Andrea Brandon, Amanda Rosen, Mark and Samantha Guzman; Marissa and Zoe Guzman; Erica Guzman and Steven Diaz; Jakob and Olivia Guzman and Adriana Contreras and Jackson Guerraz, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A funeral Mass and celebration of Margarito's life will be held in the future when family and friends can gather together. Remembrances may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.