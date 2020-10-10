1/1
Marge Bilsten
1932 - 2020
Marge Bilsten
April 17, 1932 - September 23, 2020
Fresno, California - Our mother was SO incredibly funny and could laugh at just about anything - including herself. Christmas was always a little more magical because of mom. Her generosity knew no bounds. This beautiful woman was the ultimate queen of random acts of kindness. Many times when learning of a complete stranger getting their power shut off for lack of payment, Marge would pay their entire bill without letting them know who paid. She would anonymously pick up the tab in restaurants for complete strangers and truly loved doing something wonderful to bless others without ever seeking credit for doing so. When not playing golf, bridge or helping with her grandkids, Marge volunteered at Nancy Hinds Hospice House and later at the Pregnancy Care Center where she loved devoting her time to serving others. Her unwavering faith in God is what kept her going strong and her spirits high. We all loved her dearly and for years regularly hid sweet love notes all over her house to bless her throughout her days while living alone.
Marge was predeceased by her husband John McCarthy (1987) and Ken Bilsten (2003), sons Stephen and $hawn and granddaughter, Michelle. She will be forever missed by her children Sharon Fisher and husband Jim, David McCarthy and wife Suzanne, Kathleen Scrivner and husband Doug, Daughter-in-law Janette, grandchildren: Sarah, Kimberly, Jessica, Jonathan, Laura, Jenna, Kevin, Samantha, Angie, Devin, Lyric, Colby and great-grandsons Nixon and Cooper.
We will be celebrating our sweet mom on the outside terrace at her home on Saturday, October 17th from 3-6PM and totally understand that health concerns could keep you from attending. Thank you all for the important role you played in the life of our mom.


Published in & from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
