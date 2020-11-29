1/1
1934 - 2020
February 12, 1934 - November 24, 2020
Selma, California - Margie Esraelian, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Margie was born in Fowler, California, on February 12, 1934, to Dickran and Mary Boranian.
She married Sam Esraelian on November 6, 1954, and they celebrated 66 years together. Together, they experienced the joys and trials of life, always valuing family, friends, and faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Poochigian and son-in-law Gary and grandchildren Heather and Brett, and her son, Brian Esraelian and daughter-in-law Alicia and granddaughter Peyton. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gail Esraelian, her brother Dickran Boranian, and sister Zee Bacon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church, P.O. Box 246, Fowler, CA. A private service will be held.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
