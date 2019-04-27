Guest Book View Sign Service Information YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 (559)-237-4147 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Margos Mike Gooboian was born on December 24, 1938 to Hampartzoom and Areknaz Gooboian in Fresno, CA, and passed away on April 21, 2019. He lived a life filled with love, joy, & accomplishments. He graduated from Roosevelt High & attended CSU Fresno. There, he earned a bachelor's degree, teaching credential, master's degree, & an administrative credential. For over 4 decades he positively impacted the lives of students, staff, & the community while working at Fresno Unified as a teacher and administrator. He served in the Air National Guard, was instrumental in the AYF, & served as Superindentent of the Sunday School at Holy Trinity for 25 years. On May 10, 1969, he married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Aivazian. They were blessed with 3 children and 8 grandchildren. Margos is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Barbara, son Marc & daughter-in-law April, son Christopher & daughter-in-law Jolene, daughter Laurie & son-in-law David Surabian. He cherished every moment with his 8 grandchildren: Matthew, Tommy, Daniel, Andrew, Joshua, Jaina, Alexander, & Emily. He is also survived by his sister Lillian & nephew George. Time with his family meant the world to him. Margos will be remembered for his kind, gentle manner, sense of humor, knowledge, positivity, his smile, & his love for family & friends. He will be missed by all. Visitation will be held at Yost & Webb Funeral Home, Sunday, April 28th from 5-8pm. Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church on Monday, April 29th at 1:00pm.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 27, 2019

