Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Annie Maynard Carpenter. View Sign

Marguerite Annie Maynard Carpenter was born October 16, 1921, in Henleyville, Tehama County, California to Walter and Selena Maynard. She passed away March 26, 2019, at age 97. She attended elementary school in a one room school house in Henleyville, graduated from Corning Union High School, and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Oregon State University with a major in Home Economics Education. Additional studies were done at Fresno State and Pepperdine College. Her happiest childhood memory was going to the family orchard with her dogs Fan and Joe and making trails with her bare feet in the cool, freshly plowed soil. At 9 years old, Marguerite joined 4-H and made her first dress on her mother's treadle sewing machine. As she grew older and needed a spot of comfort, she often turned to sewing. She made many clothes for herself and her family throughout the years, including a wedding veil for her daughter-in-law, as beautiful and stylish as one seen in a store. Her twenty-year teaching career included Kerman High School, Tomales Joint Union High (Marin Co.), Central Union High School, and Hoover High in Fresno. In 1948, she married her fellow teacher Lewis Carpenter. They would have 35 years together, raising a family, building their home, traveling, and pursuing shared interests of camping, dancing, church, and family. During the summers, the Carpenter family lived in the mountains and ran a movie business at Shaver Lake and Dinkey Creek until 1969. Since Lew's passing, Marguerite continued to travel, visiting the Caribbean, Peru, Chile, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Australia and New Zealand, as well as relatives and friends throughout the United States and Canada. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women; American Association of University Women, California Teachers Association, Fresno County Sportsman Club, Society for Conservation of Bighorn Sheep, and Fresno County and Tehama County Genealogical Societies. She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis E. Carpenter; sister Clara Underwood, and brother W. James Maynard. She is survived by her son Donald Carpenter and wife Susan of Pleasant Hill, California, her son Arthur Carpenter and wife Marilyn of Anchorage, Alaska, her daughter Beth Abrahamsson and husband Kent of Sundsvall, Sweden; her grandchildren Clinton Carpenter and wife Carey of Anchorage, Alaska, Laura Carpenter and wife Kenna Bates of Anchorage, Alaska, and Kyle Carpenter of Pleasant Hill; and great-grandchildren Anya and Spencer Carpenter and Antonia Bates of Anchorage. She is also survived by an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, including loved ones in Chile, Japan and Sweden. Marguerite once wrote, "One wonders what 'little old me' can do. Maybe I could do little to change the world crises, but I could do small things to help those closest around. If each one of us would help ease the pain, hunger and loneliness of those we touch, the world would be very different." Services will be 1 p.m. May 18, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 East Barstow Ave., Fresno, CA 93710. Remembrances may be made to the Memorial Fund of Wesley United Methodist Church. Marguerite Annie Maynard Carpenter was born October 16, 1921, in Henleyville, Tehama County, California to Walter and Selena Maynard. She passed away March 26, 2019, at age 97. She attended elementary school in a one room school house in Henleyville, graduated from Corning Union High School, and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Oregon State University with a major in Home Economics Education. Additional studies were done at Fresno State and Pepperdine College. Her happiest childhood memory was going to the family orchard with her dogs Fan and Joe and making trails with her bare feet in the cool, freshly plowed soil. At 9 years old, Marguerite joined 4-H and made her first dress on her mother's treadle sewing machine. As she grew older and needed a spot of comfort, she often turned to sewing. She made many clothes for herself and her family throughout the years, including a wedding veil for her daughter-in-law, as beautiful and stylish as one seen in a store. Her twenty-year teaching career included Kerman High School, Tomales Joint Union High (Marin Co.), Central Union High School, and Hoover High in Fresno. In 1948, she married her fellow teacher Lewis Carpenter. They would have 35 years together, raising a family, building their home, traveling, and pursuing shared interests of camping, dancing, church, and family. During the summers, the Carpenter family lived in the mountains and ran a movie business at Shaver Lake and Dinkey Creek until 1969. Since Lew's passing, Marguerite continued to travel, visiting the Caribbean, Peru, Chile, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Australia and New Zealand, as well as relatives and friends throughout the United States and Canada. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women; American Association of University Women, California Teachers Association, Fresno County Sportsman Club, Society for Conservation of Bighorn Sheep, and Fresno County and Tehama County Genealogical Societies. She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis E. Carpenter; sister Clara Underwood, and brother W. James Maynard. She is survived by her son Donald Carpenter and wife Susan of Pleasant Hill, California, her son Arthur Carpenter and wife Marilyn of Anchorage, Alaska, her daughter Beth Abrahamsson and husband Kent of Sundsvall, Sweden; her grandchildren Clinton Carpenter and wife Carey of Anchorage, Alaska, Laura Carpenter and wife Kenna Bates of Anchorage, Alaska, and Kyle Carpenter of Pleasant Hill; and great-grandchildren Anya and Spencer Carpenter and Antonia Bates of Anchorage. She is also survived by an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, including loved ones in Chile, Japan and Sweden. Marguerite once wrote, "One wonders what 'little old me' can do. Maybe I could do little to change the world crises, but I could do small things to help those closest around. If each one of us would help ease the pain, hunger and loneliness of those we touch, the world would be very different." Services will be 1 p.m. May 18, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 East Barstow Ave., Fresno, CA 93710. Remembrances may be made to the Memorial Fund of Wesley United Methodist Church. Religious Service Information Wesley United Methodist Church

1343 E Barstow Ave

Fresno, CA 93710

Send Flowers Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close