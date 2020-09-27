Mari Ann Helvey of Fresno, California, passed peacefully on September 15, 2020, at 97. Mari was born in Fresno on March 25, 1923, to parents Nicolo and Maria Masi. She graduated from St John Cathedral High School and Fresno State. She was married for 73 years to the love of her life, George D. Helvey Jr., with whom she raised two daughters: Susan Fritz (Alan) and Joan Helvey-Hughes (Michael) and two sons: Mark (Janet) and Gregg (Anne). Seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive her.

Mari was preceded in death by George, and siblings Antoinette, Evelena, and Dorotea. She enjoyed participating in Candlelight Guild, gardening, along with dancing and global traveling with George. A story she loved telling took place in a Rome restaurant where she overheard the waiter say something disparaging in Italian, and she proudly exhibited her Italian roots by correcting him with, "And I speak Italian."

The family acknowledges Cedarbrook Memory Care's excellent staff for providing loving care to our Mother."

She will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Cemetery. A celebration of Mari's life will be held once COVID restrictions are lifted.

The family suggests a donation to St. Agnes Hospice instead of cards or flowers.

