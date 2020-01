Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIA C. PACHECO. View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA CATHOLIC CHURCH Send Flowers Obituary

MARIA C. PACHECO PASSED AWAY ON MONDAY MORNING, JANUARY, 13, 2020 AT THE AGE OF 96, SURROUNDED BY HER FAMILY. MARIA WAS BORN IN, VALPARAISO, ZACATECAS, MEXICO, ON JANUARY 23, 1923. IN 1952 SHE MOVED TO KERMAN, CA TO MARRY PAUL PACHECO. IN 1972 THE FAMILY RELOCATED TO FRESNO, CA. EARLIER IN OUR MOTHER'S LIFE, SHE WAS A SEAMSTRESS IN HER HOMETOWN. SHE ALSO WORKED AS THE MAIN COOK AT THE PLAZA CAFÉ IN FRESNO FOR MANY YEARS. OUR MOTHER ALWAYS ENJOYED COOKING, BEING A HOMEMAKER, MOTHER AND GRANDMOTHER. OUR MOTHER IS PROCEDED IN DEATH BY HER HUSBAND, PAUL PACHECO. OUR MOTHER IS SURVIVED BY HER SON JAVIER PACHECO, HER DAUGHTERS AND SPOUSES. YOLANDA & JOHN ESPARZA, ELVIA & JAIME REYNA, LETICIA & DAVID LOPEZ, EMMA & PAUL CARDOZA, ALICIA & TIM FLORES, DELIA & PATRICK CUNNINGHAM, LINDA & KEITH BETTENCOURT. HER GRANDCHILDREN, JULIANNA & JOHN ESPARZA, DANIEL PACHECO, ESTEBAN REYNA, PAUL, NICO & JACQLENE LOPEZ, JAMES, CHRISTIAN & CAMERON FLORES, BRIEANNA & NIKALA CUNNINGHAM. A BELOVED AND ADMIRED WIFE, MOTHER AND GRANDMOTHER WHO WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED. OUR FAMILY WOULD LIKE TO EXTEND OUR SINCEREST "THANK YOU" TO THE STAFF AT SAINT AGNES HOSPITAL AND HINDS HOSPICE, FOR THE LOVING CARE FOR OUR MOTHER. RECITATION OF THE HOLY ROSARY & CHRISTIAN BURIAL WILL BE HELD AT ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA CATHOLIC CHURCH ON THURSDAY, JANUARY, 30, 2020 AT 10:00 A.M. INTERMENT WILL FOLLOW AT ST. PETER'S CEMETERY. Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 26, 2020

