Maria Soto Cabrera (1914 - 2019)
Service Information
Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
2983 Tulare Street
Fresno, CA
93721
(559)-233-7267
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Queen of Apostles
Interment
Following Services
Mountain View Cemetery
Obituary
Maria Soto Cabrera was born on August 30, 1914 in San Carlos TAMAP Mexico and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 20, 2019 at the age of 104. Maria is preceded in death by her husband Apolonio Cabrera Sr. She is survived by her children, Sotero Cabrera, Anita Campos, Francisca Nino, Jose Miguel Cabrera, Angelina Cabrera Garcia, Rosalinda Garza, Apolonio Cabrera Jr., Manuel Cabrera, Juan Cabrera, Mario Cabrera. Mrs. Maria Cabrera also leaves 26 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, 30 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Palm La Paz Funeral & Cremations on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4 -8 pm. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be recited at 6 pm. Funeral Mass on May 29, 2019 will be celebrated at St. Mary Queen of Apostles at 10:00am. Immediately following she will be laid next to her husband at Interment Mountain View Cemetery. Palm La Paz Funeral & Cremations Services, 2983 Tulare St., 559-233-7267.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 26, 2019
