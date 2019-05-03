Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Victory Church 2838 N. West Avenue Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Marian was born on February 22, 1925 to Edward and Helen Heller in St. Louis, Mo. and passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. She met her husband Steve while he was in basic training in St. Louis, married after WWII and they enjoyed 62 wonderful years before Steve's passing in 2009. Her most proud accomplishment was raising her three sons but Marian spent her whole life wanting to help others. After raising her son's she decided to return to school to become a registered nurse. She was listed in Who's Who in American Nursing during her 30 year nursing career. Marian is survived by her three sons, Steve Jr. and his wife Kathy, Kim and his wife Denise, Scott and Shannon. She is also survived by 7 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. A mass of Christian burial will be said at Our Lady of Victory Church located at 2838 N. West Avenue, Fresno at 10:00 am on Monday May 6, 2019. Donations can be made to Catholic Charities at 148 N. Fulton St. Fresno, Ca. 93701.

