Marianne Coughran
January 31, 1932 - September 26, 2020
Fresno, California - Marianne McColm was born in Fresno to Ida and Corwin (Mac) McColm. She attended Roosevelt High School during which time she met her husband of 67 years, William Marvin Coughran who passed in 2018. They married in 1951 and were blessed with their son, William Marvin Coughran Jr., in 1953.
After Marianne's husband graduated from Fresno State, he was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the US Air Force. This meant a short stint as a military wife for Marianne. Over the first years of their marriage they lived in Texas (San Angelo and Waco) and Tucson, Arizona. After Mr. Coughran's military service, they moved to Stockton and then eventually back to Fresno in 1959. She worked for a time as an administrative assistant at Holland Elementary School in Fresno but then focused on raising her son and her extended family. She loved traveling and in later years was a voracious reader. She was a committed Christian and an active member of Peoples Church. She was a devoted wife and grandmother spending weeks out of every year with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, daughter-in-law (Bridget), two grandchildren (Megan Zamora and Brendan Coughran), grandson-in-law (Andrés Zamora), and two great granddaughters (Máire and Isidra Zamora), 2 sisters (Pauline Trainer and Janet Parkman), Janet's husband Bob, a sister-in-Law (JoJuana), numerous nieces, and a nephew.
Remembrances may be sent to the charity of your choice
.