Mariano Rafael Pablo Guijarro, 87, of Clovis, CA, passed peacefully March 4, 2019 with his loving wife Joyce by his side. Mariano's health had deteriorated over the past months due to his battle with cancer. Born in San Vicente, Alicante, Spain, Mariano attended commercial college and was employed as a bookkeeper at the cement factory in San Vicente. Mario enjoyed life in Spain and never forgot his family or special friends, Freddie and Pepito. In 1961 Mariano immigrated to Fresno. He married Joanie Maul, had two sons, Randy and Vincent. To become proficient in English, Mariano attended night school while working at Ranchers Cotton Oil in Fresno and was later employed by PG&E, where he retired after 25 years. After the death of Joanie, Mariano married Joyce Carlson. In 1993 after the death of Joyce, who lost her battle with cancer, Mariano married Joyce Weisner Haney. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2018. After retirement there were many wonderful trips to Spain and other countries. Mariano enjoyed symphony concerts and his many friends. Neighbors and friends could not get enough of his paella and fried chicken. Mariano was preceded in death by his son Vincent (Vinny) step-daughter Gail Carlson and brother, Vicente, of San Vicente, Spain. He is survived by his wife Joyce; sister-in-laws Maruja Guijarro of Spain and Carol Maul of Fresno; son Randy (Linda) Guijarro of Clovis; three grandchildren: Kelly Schweer (Justin), Heather Davis (Kyle), and Mariano; four great grandchildren and extended family in Spain. Visitation will be held at Boyce Funeral Home in Clovis on March 14 from 2 - 6pm. A Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Clovis, will be held March 15 at 11am, followed by a reception at Clovis Veterans Memorial District. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93701, where Mariano had volunteered. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 10, 2019

