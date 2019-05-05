Marie passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 at the age of 96. She had a long career in banking for over 50 years, 30 of which she was a Trust Officer with Bank of America. Later in life her passion became square dancing. You could find her at the Clovis Senior Center dancing away until the age of 94. Marie was preceded in death by her husband William of 54 years and son Denise Hinkle. she is survived by her sons Paul and Lou Hinkle and their wives, 3 grand children and 6 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at the Clovis Cemetery on Wednesday, May 8th at 9 am. For more information please see www.yostandwebb.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 5, 2019