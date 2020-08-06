Mom was born January 15, 1923 and passed away August 2, 2020. Mom loved her family, the San Francisco Giants, Buster Posey and Table Mountain. Mom lived a long and fullfilled life and was preceeded in death by her husband Johnnie, three brothers, and three sisters. Marie leaves behind her loving sister, Vera Douty; her children, Gary, Nancy and fiancé Michael; grandchildren Elizabeth and husband Jeremy, and Joshua; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Rememberance can be sent to the SPCA or Twilight Haven. Due to COVID-19, services will be limited to immediate family only.

