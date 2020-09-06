1/1
MARIE TRIGUEIRO
1942 - 2020
Marie Estelle Trigueiro was born on May 6, 1942, in Oakland, CA, and passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Selma, CA. At the time of her death, she was still actively working as a bookkeeper and office manager for Loraine Trigueiro Custom Farming and 5T Farms.

Marie married the love of her life Larry Trigueiro, Sr. on April 9, 1967, in Fresno, CA. They lived in Fresno before moving to the country between Caruthers and Easton in 1971, where she resided until her death.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Esther Wilkinson; her husband Larry Trigueiro, Sr.; her brother-in-law Bobby Trigueiro; and her sister-in-law Sally Wilkinson.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Larry Jr. and his wife Michele and Colleen Reisdorfer and her husband Scott; her five grandchildren, Brayden, Carson, Katie, Natalie and Morgan; brother Larry Wilkinson of Clearlake; sisters-in-law Loraine Trigueiro and Eileen Dias; brothers-in-law Al Dias and Ron Trigueiro, many loving nieces and nephews; and the numerous "children" and "grandchildren" she took under her wing throughout the years.

Visitation will be held outdoors at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Easton, California, on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed by a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will take place outdoors at St. Jude's Catholic Church on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Burial for immediate family members will immediately follow at Washington Colony Cemetery in Easton, California. A celebration of life for guests will take place following the graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Marie's memory may be made to the Trigueiro Family Memorial Scholarship Fund at Caruthers High School, Attn. Shannon Edlund, 2580 W. Tahoe, Caruthers, CA, 93609 or St. Jude's Catholic Church, 208 W. Jefferson, Fresno, CA, 93706.

Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814


Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:30 - 06:30 PM
St. Jude's Catholic Church
SEP
11
Rosary
06:30 PM
St. Jude's Catholic Church
SEP
12
Funeral service
09:00 AM
St. Jude's Catholic Church
