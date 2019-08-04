Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Whiteside. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie was born January 6, 1924 in Alabama and died on May 27, 2019 in Fresno. She was proceeded in death by her spouse David and daughter Anne Marie. Marie met her husband in Springfield III, while working at a WWII defense plant. Dave was a Regular Army Officer. They were married in Reno in 1944. After many assignments in the US, the family moved to France in the middle 1950's. Marie favorite place to shop was the Paris Flea Market. The family moved to Fresno in 1959, after Dave retired. Marie taught kindergarten with Fresno Unified until she retired in 1990. She also taught many classes at Fresno City College, CSUF, and Pacific College. After retirement, Marie did a lot of charity work for the Fig Garden Women Club, where she chaired the annual antique show for many years. her passion was French antiques. Marie is survived by her only son David III, his wife Eileen, Mark and Debbie Crivelli, granddaughter Molly Crivelli and Molly three children Emiliano, Gavino and Valentino and many nieces and nephews. There will be no public funeral or memorial. Marie ashes will be interned with her husbands at the Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera. Remembrances may be made to the Fig Garden Women's Club at P.O. Box 5012, Fresno, Ca 93755. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 4, 2019

