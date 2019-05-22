Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilou Doherty Hardy. View Sign Service Information Kerman Chapel 538 South Madera Avenue Kerman , CA 93630 (559)-846-9369 Graveside service 10:00 AM Fresno Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Marilou was born on May 13, 1927 in Fresno, CA and passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019, three days after her 92 nd birthday. She was a resident of the Kerman area most of her life and was a homemaker and raisen farmer. She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew and her daughter Andrea. She is survived by her sister Ann Glazebrook of Fresno. Son Ron and wife Judy of Kerman. Grandchildren; Kristi Allen of Fresno, Brian Hardy and wife Sarah of Murray, Utah. Great- Grandchildren; Caleb Allen, Elizabeth Allen, Selah Hardy and Jordan Hardy. Sister in Law, Jean Hardy of Kerman Graveside services will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens Friday May 24, 2019 at 10AM. Please send remembrances to the American Diabetes Foundation. Marilou was born on May 13, 1927 in Fresno, CA and passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019, three days after her 92 nd birthday. She was a resident of the Kerman area most of her life and was a homemaker and raisen farmer. She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew and her daughter Andrea. She is survived by her sister Ann Glazebrook of Fresno. Son Ron and wife Judy of Kerman. Grandchildren; Kristi Allen of Fresno, Brian Hardy and wife Sarah of Murray, Utah. Great- Grandchildren; Caleb Allen, Elizabeth Allen, Selah Hardy and Jordan Hardy. Sister in Law, Jean Hardy of Kerman Graveside services will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens Friday May 24, 2019 at 10AM. Please send remembrances to the American Diabetes Foundation. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close