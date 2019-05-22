Marilou was born on May 13, 1927 in Fresno, CA and passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019, three days after her 92 nd birthday. She was a resident of the Kerman area most of her life and was a homemaker and raisen farmer. She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew and her daughter Andrea. She is survived by her sister Ann Glazebrook of Fresno. Son Ron and wife Judy of Kerman. Grandchildren; Kristi Allen of Fresno, Brian Hardy and wife Sarah of Murray, Utah. Great- Grandchildren; Caleb Allen, Elizabeth Allen, Selah Hardy and Jordan Hardy. Sister in Law, Jean Hardy of Kerman Graveside services will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens Friday May 24, 2019 at 10AM. Please send remembrances to the American Diabetes Foundation.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 22, 2019