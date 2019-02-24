Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marilyn, of Chandler, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was 73 years old. She worked for Chapman Chevrolet as an Accounts Payable Manager. Marilyn played on the Fresno Rockets softball team in the 1960's. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Elizabeth Hergenroeder; and brother, Ron Hergenroeder. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Jerry Blunt; sons, Brian Blunt and his wife Heidi, and Brent Blunt and wife Fabiola; grandsons, Brandon, Nathan and Nikolas; and sister, Annette Hergenroeder. Visitation will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm. A Graveside Service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292 Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019

